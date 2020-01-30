Teen driver faces murder, DUI charges after fatal crash southwest of Tucson

A 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of murder, driving under the influence and other crimes after two people were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening southwest of Tucson.

The crash occurred on a rural road near Arivaca, about 50 miles southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The U.S. Border Patrol tried to pullover the driver, who drove off then crashed.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement and DUI, the department said.

No other information has been released.

