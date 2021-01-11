Teen facing murder charges in death of man, 61, Pima County Sheriff's Department says

A 15-year-old juvenile is facing murder charges in the death of a 61-year-old man on Sunday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The department said deputies were called to a report of an altercation in the 3100 block of East Drexel Road near South Country Club Road at about 11 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies found Jose Mendoza Martinez with life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives later arrested the teenager in connection with the death. The juvenile was taken into custody and is facing first-degree murder charges.
The teen's name was not immediately released by the department.
No other details were released as of Monday.