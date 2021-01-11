 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen facing murder charges in death of man, 61, Pima County Sheriff's Department says
alert top story

Teen facing murder charges in death of man, 61, Pima County Sheriff's Department says

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 15-year-old juvenile is facing murder charges in the death of a 61-year-old man on Sunday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The department said deputies were called to a report of an altercation in the 3100 block of East Drexel Road near South Country Club Road at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found Jose Mendoza Martinez with life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives later arrested the teenager in connection with the death. The juvenile was taken into custody and is facing first-degree murder charges.

The teen's name was not immediately released by the department.

No other details were released as of Monday.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News