A teen girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Tucson's south side, which does not appear to be a random act, police say.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue Friday afternoon for the shooting incident. Initially, it was reported the girl was in her 20s, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
She was later identified as a teenage girl at a hospital, Magos said.
There is no suspect in custody. Detectives are investigating the incident.
No further information has been released.