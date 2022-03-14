Teen killed, deputy wounded in weekend shooting

With the task force overseeing the case, the criminal investigation into whether any laws were broken will be handled by one of the other nine departments in the team. Those agencies are: PCSD, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Marana Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, the University of Arizona Police Department, Pima Community College Police Department, the Pascua Yaqui Nation and the South Tucson Police Department.

The Tucson Police Department is leading the investigation into Saturday's incident, but investigators from other agencies could be called in to help.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Department will handle its own administrative investigation to determine if officers violated department rules or policies.

During a recent news conference to announce the joint partnership, Sheriff Chris Nanos framed the task force’s eventual mission as being apart of a national movement toward greater public transparency.

"This is something being done across the nation, and we decided we're going to do it now," Nanos said at a news conference. "Transparency is really just that. It talks about our openness and our willingness to be honest with not just those that work within our organizations, but those we serve, particularly our community."

