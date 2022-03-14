Teen killed, deputy wounded in weekend shooting

A shooting Saturday that left a 17-year-old dead and and a deputy seriously injured started when a 911 caller Saturday evening said, "I want to kill all of you. … I have scissors," officials said on Monday evening.
The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. when a male called 911 making several threats, according to a narrative provided by the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team.
A few minutes later, Deputy Eduardo Toral was the first to arrive on the scene, a neighborhood in the 3900 block of South Rocky Peak Court, near West Ajo Way and South Kinney Road.
When he got there the teen threw a rock at Toral's patrol vehicle.
Toral stopped in the street and yelled at the teen repeatedly to show what he was carrying.
The teen then attacked with a pair of scissors through the open window of his patrol vehicle, stabbing Toral several times.
Deputy Taylor Dunn arrived during the attack and shot the teen, Zakareya Ibrahim, who died at the scene. Dunn was not hurt.
Deputy Toral was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to his spinal cord, face and shoulder.
The shooting is the first case being handled by a multi-agency task force that was formed to increase transparency into just such incidents.
With the task force overseeing the case, the criminal investigation into whether any laws were broken will be handled by one of the other nine departments in the team. Those agencies are: PCSD, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Marana Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, the University of Arizona Police Department, Pima Community College Police Department, the Pascua Yaqui Nation and the South Tucson Police Department.
The Tucson Police Department is leading the investigation into Saturday's incident, but investigators from other agencies could be called in to help.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Department will handle its own administrative investigation to determine if officers violated department rules or policies.
During a recent news conference to announce the joint partnership, Sheriff Chris Nanos framed the task force’s eventual mission as being apart of a national movement toward greater public transparency.
"This is something being done across the nation, and we decided we're going to do it now," Nanos said at a news conference. "Transparency is really just that. It talks about our openness and our willingness to be honest with not just those that work within our organizations, but those we serve, particularly our community."
