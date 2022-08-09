Teen killed in shooting at midtown Tucson apartment complex

A 15-year-old was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responding to reports of a shooting found a 20-year-old man shot in the area of East Speedway and North Rosemont Boulevard. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tucson police said.

While officers were still at the scene, they heard gunfire close by and searched the area, finding the shooting scene at an apartment complex located at 5201 E. Second Street. Upon arriving, police found the 15-year-old shooting victim and took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity is being withheld at the request of investigators, police said.

Officers at the apartment complex found several witnesses and believe several other individuals fled the area prior to police arrival. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.