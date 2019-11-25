A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty for his role in a deadly carjacking attempt earlier this year at a Tucson Walmart.
Eduardo Carranza, 19, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to court documents. Carranza, one of three teens arrested in the case, is the second person to plead guilty in the Feb. 27 incident.
Carranza was with two 18-year-olds, Francisco Morales and Juan Andres Allen, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, when they tried to steal a car a gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter on the east side.
Carranza and Allen, while armed with guns, approached a man in a parked car at the store about midnight. Carranza demanded his car keys, police and court documents say.
"When the victim dropped his keys and while attempting to pick them up, he was hit on the back head with a gun," the court document said.
The man told police he feared for his life when he saw Allen point a gun at him. That's when he pulled his own gun and shot Allen three times, the document says.
During a police interview, the documents says, Carranza said the group went to the store parking lot after discussing stealing a car. The teens were driving a Chevrolet Suburban stolen a week earlier.
After the shooting, Carranza, Morales and the unnamed boy fled in the Suburban before being caught nearby.
Morales is set to be sentenced Dec. 2, and Carranza is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 13.