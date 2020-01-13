Teen sentenced to prison for role in deadly carjacking attempt outside Tucson store

A 19-year-old man will serve time in prison for his role in a deadly carjacking attempt last year at a Tucson Walmart.

Eduardo Carranza was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in November, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court.

On Feb. 27, 2019, Carranza was with two 18-year-olds, Francisco Morales and Juan Andres Allen, and Anthony Angel Perez, then-17, when they tried to steal a car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter on the east side.

Carranza and Allen were armed when they approached a man in his vehicle and Carranza demanded the man's car keys, according to Arizona Daily Star reports. The man pulled out his own gun and shot Allen three times killing the teen.

The man told police he feared for his life. After the shooting, Carranza, Morales and Perez fled in a Suburban that had been stolen a week earlier. They were caught nearby.

Perez was sentenced to 30 days in Pima County Jail followed by four years probation, and Morales was sentenced to three years probation for his role in the deadly carjacking.

