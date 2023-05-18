A 16-year-old boy has surrendered days after Tucson police sought information on two people they say are linked to a drive-by shooting last month in which a teen was struck in the neck.

The teen turned himself in to detectives Wednesday night. Police did not release the teen's name in a news release Thursday.

Investigators also say they've found a vehicle linked to the April 28 shooting.

The shooting happened after an argument at a gas station near West Valencia Road and the Interstate 19 frontage road, police said. Moments later a shot was fired from one car into another near the I-19 overpass. A teenage passenger was struck in the neck and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The teen who surrendered has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a structure, discharging a firearm within city limits and minor in possession of a firearm, Tucson police said in Thursday's news release. Bond is set at $50,000.

Detectives are still searching for another person in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.