A teen wounded in a gang-related shooting Friday morning has died, Tucson police say.
Officers initially were sent to a single-vehicle wreck about 10 a.m. Friday morning in the 5500 South Forgeus Avenue when they quickly realized the man in the vehicle had been shot, said Officer Ray Smith, a department spokesman said in a news release. The area is near East 36th Street and South Country Club Road.
Julian Zepeda, 18, died Friday night at the hospital, Smith said.
Witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot just before the crash and that a male was seen running from the apartment complex near the wreck.
Police searched the area and a juvenile was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The name of the juvenile has not been released by police.
The investigation continues.