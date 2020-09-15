Teen wounded in shootout with Tucson police jailed after hospital release

A wanted teen wounded in a shootout with Tucson police has been released from the hospital and booked into the Pima County jail, police say.
Elmer Virgen, 15, is facing a string of felony counts including animal abuse related to the wounding of a police dog who was part of his arrest, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
The shootout occurred about 11 p.m. Sept. 3, near South Midvale Park and South Headley roads, Tucson police say.
At the time, Virgen was being sought in connection with a July 31 armed robbery at a Quik Mart store and also was wanted for a parole violation, police said.
One of the the other teens linked to the same robbery, 17-year-old Simon Pancho, was shot and killed Aug. 26 in a separate confrontation with police.
Virgen is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and animal abuse interfering with enforcement.
The Star is identifying Elmer because of the seriousness of the allegations he faces.
