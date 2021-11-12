Teenager arrested in midtown Tucson homicide

Tucson police have arrested a teenager in connection with a homicide in midtown on Nov. 2.

Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.

On Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th Street, near South Swan Road, for a report of a shooting, police said. Police found Andres Guillermo Franco, 23, in the parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Franco was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died due to injuries, police said.

Detectives believe Franco was involved in a verbal confrontation with Pichardo prior to the shooting, police said.