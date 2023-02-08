A third man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a west side park last year.

Cesar Ruiz Valencia, 35, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Elmer Tarazon, 38.

After officers weren’t able to find Valencia in Tucson, they asked the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Task Force for help.

On Feb. 7, Valencia was found in Colorado and booked into the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, police said.

Tarazon was shot at Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Rd., in August 2022. Tarazon was then taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died.

Police linked Armando Ruiz-Valencia and Sergio Urquidez to the shooting and both men were found two months later. They were booked into the Pima County jail and charged on suspicion of first degree murder.

It was later learned that the three men attempted to rob Tarazon, which led to the fatal shooting, police said.