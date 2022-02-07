 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third suspect arrested in vandalism that shut down a Tucson school
Third suspect arrested in vandalism that shut down a Tucson school

A third person has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson elementary school, Tucson police said.

Anthony Cruz, 18, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated criminal damage, third-degree burglary and arson for the damage caused to Annie Kellond Elementary School late last month.

Joseph Cruz, 23, and Jesus Carrillo, 18, were also arrested in the vandalism that included nearly 60 broken windows and a fire started on the school's roof, near Broadway and Wilmot Road.

The vandalism forced administrators to cancel classes the next day as personnel worked to assess the damage and restore classrooms to safe conditions for students.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

