 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people found dead in home on Tucson's east side
alert top story

Three people found dead in home on Tucson's east side

An employee with the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner takes gurneys into a home in the 7600 block of east Toronto Street on Thursday. Visitors to the home discovered three people who head signs of trauma, according to Tucson Police.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the deaths of three people in a home on the city’s east side on Thursday morning.

At 7:45 a.m. police responded to a 911 call in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street, near Prudence and Stella roads.

The 911 call was made after someone went to the house to visit and when no one answered the door the visitor went inside the house. Tucson Fire Department personnel also responded and found three bodies with signs of trauma, police said.

Three dogs were also found in the home but were not hurt.

Details are limited and police are asking those who know anything to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News