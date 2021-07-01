Three people found dead in home on Tucson's east side

Tucson police are investigating the deaths of three people in a home on the city’s east side on Thursday morning.

At 7:45 a.m. police responded to a 911 call in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street, near Prudence and Stella roads.

The 911 call was made after someone went to the house to visit and when no one answered the door the visitor went inside the house. Tucson Fire Department personnel also responded and found three bodies with signs of trauma, police said.

Three dogs were also found in the home but were not hurt.

Details are limited and police are asking those who know anything to call 911 or 88-CRIME.