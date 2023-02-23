A man who claimed he shot and killed a woman during an attempted break-in has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Raymond Edward Lucas, 71, called the Sheriff's Department in Oct. 23, 2021 claiming that several people were trying to get into his home near the 12000 block of West High Ridge Drive, a news release said.

During the call Lucas said he was getting his firearm and the dispatcher heard the sound of gunfire. Deputies searched Lucas’ property and found Rachel Crowe, 29, outside the home with gunshot wounds.

Crowe died at the hospital.

No one else was found at the scene and no criminal charges were filed at that time, the news release said.

Detectives got new information and evidence, leading them to issue a warrant against Lucas for second degree murder.

Detectives arrested Lucas Thursday at the Los Angeles International Airport as he entered the United States, the news release said.