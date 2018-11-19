Three sex offenders were arrested last week by the Sierra Vista Police Department for failing to properly register as sex offenders, according to an SVPD press release.
Alberto Flores, 35, was arrested Saturday after a month-long investigation showed he hadn't registered at his new residence. He also had a warrant for failure to appear.
Arnold Ruiz, 40, was arrested Thursday for not registering, while already in the Bisbee Jail for an unrelated incident. He was a registered sex offender in California and never registered when he moved to Arizona in 2014.
Edgar Villarreal, 38, was arrested Wednesday for a domestic violence incident. Officers then discovered he had not registered at his current residents within the legally required time period.
Not properly registering as a sex offender is a felony.