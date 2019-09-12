A tip led to the arrest of a fugitive married couple who had been on the run for about two weeks after getting away from a private company bringing them from New York to Tucson to face charges in a killing.
The tip sent officers to an area in the Gila County's Tonto Basin, U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said in a news conference in Phoenix on Thursday.
Up until a couple days ago, Blane and Susan Barksdale were believed to be in the Snowflake area, Gonzales said.
On Wednesday night, about 50 officers with multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded a house near Roosevelt Lake where the couple was staying. The house was on about one acre of property in a remote location, officials said.
The homeowner came out first. Susan Barksdale followed a few minutes later, Gonzales said. She was "sobbing, very upset," he said.
Blane Barksdale exited the home after initially refusing to do so. At some point he became verbally abusive and stopped responding to commands, Gonzales said.
He was struck with a Taser as well as hit in the leg with a bean bag round, Gonzales said.
"That ended the saga that we had been dealing with for the last 16 days," he said.
The Barksdales were booked into a jail in Florence and will be eventually booked into the Pima County jail. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Tucson at 3 p.m.
The Barksdales were being extradited from Henrietta, New York to Pima County on Aug. 26 when they "overpowered" two security officers in Blanding, Utah, near the Four Corners region. Blane Barksdale, 56, was put on the 15 Most Wanted list earlier this week.
They face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson, felony criminal damage and auto theft, in connection with the death of Frank Bligh, 72. FBI officials said they will likely pursue federal kidnapping charges against the Barksdales in connection with their escape. The couple "overpowered" the security guards and transported them across state lines before escaping.
Gonzales said the investigation will now focus on individuals who may have assisted the Barksdales during their time on the run. This is to include the owner of the home where the couple was found.
"Three to four individuals directly assisted them," Gonzales said.
No weapons were found in the house where the Barksdales were hiding out in, and authorities have not recovered the red pickup truck the two fled in.
The investigation of Bligh's death began after Tucson firefighters responded to a fire at his east-side home in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue on April 16.
Police later determined the fire was set intentionally, according to Daily Star archives.
Bligh's missing car prompted a missing-persons investigation by police. It was found the next day on South Wilmot Road, police said in April.
Based on evidence in the car, detectives determined Bligh was dead. He was last seen at a Tucson bar a week before the fire. His body has not been found, police said.
On May 24, authorities found the couple in an RV in a Henrietta, New York, parking lot and arrested them without incident.