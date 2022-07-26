Tohono O'odham man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2018 homicide

A man from the Tohono O'odham reservation was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Monday for shooting and killing a man in 2018.

Gilbert Martinez Jose, 22, was previously found guilty by a federal jury on one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.