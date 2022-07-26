Tohono O'odham man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2018 homicide

A man from the Tohono O'odham reservation was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Monday for shooting and killing a man in 2018.
Gilbert Martinez Jose, 22, was previously found guilty by a federal jury on one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
On Sept. 29, 2018, Jose, an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, shot and killed another Tohono O’odham man, William Johnson II, the news release said. Jose also shot at a woman, who was uninjured.
