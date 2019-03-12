The Tombstone city attorney was arrested Friday for suspected assault, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Randall Bays, 60, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife on March 8, said Sheriff's spokesperson Carol Capas.
Bays and his ex-wife apparently share custody of their children, Capas said. Friday morning the Sheriff's Office received a report that Bays had called his ex-wife, wanting to see her. She apparently declined and he drove to her house, Capas said.
They apparently had a verbal altercation while she was sitting in her car, and when she reached her arm out of the car door, Bays reportedly slammed the door on her arm, Capas said.
A friend took the woman to the hospital where officials confirmed she had an injured arm, Capas said.
After interviewing him at his house, deputies arrested Bays on two counts of aggravated assault. He was released Saturday morning on his own recognizance after an initial court appearance.