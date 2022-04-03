TPD investigating police shooting on city's east side

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a police shooting on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of East Broadway and South Prudence road and find an alternate route.
Details are limited at this time.
