A man was critically injured after exchanging gunfire with a Tucson police officer around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Officer Alvaro Silva conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on the 5100 block of East First Street. After stopping, the driver of the vehicle immediately fired upon Silva, a 3 1/2-year veteran of the police department. Silva fired back, striking the driver multiple times, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
A passenger took control of the stopped vehicle and fled the scene near North Rosemont Boulevard and East Speedway Boulevard. The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Silva was not injured, according to the news release.
The police department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate, administrative investigation, which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings. The department’s Critical Incident Review Board will evaluate the response to this incident, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.