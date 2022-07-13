Tractor trailer crash, hazardous waste closed Interstate 19

A crash involving a tractor trailer near Sahuarita closed Interstate 19 for hours on Wednesday morning.
At 3:42 a.m., a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound lanes on I-19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The driver was trapped inside the cab of the semi, which was leaking hazardous chemicals.
The driver was extricated and flown to a Tucson area hospital with serious injuries.
The roadway has since reopened.
