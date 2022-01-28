 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop near Marana nets more than 50 pounds of meth, fentanyl
alert

Traffic stop near Marana nets more than 50 pounds of meth, fentanyl

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper found over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. 

 Courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has arrested a man after seizing over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl near Marana.

Raul Lopez, 42, of Nogales, Arizona, was booked at the Pima County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, AZDPS said.

Raul Lopez, 42, was arrested and booked at the Pima County Jail after a trooper pulled him over on Interstate 10. 

On Jan. 19, a trooper stopped Lopez, who was driving a Dodge passenger van, for speeding and unsafe following distance on westbound Interstate 10. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl pills, in addition to a personal-use amount of cocaine, AZDPS said.

Over 50 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Marana. 

Five pounds of fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle during the traffic stop. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News