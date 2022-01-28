Traffic stop near Marana nets more than 50 pounds of meth, fentanyl

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has arrested a man after seizing over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl near Marana.

Raul Lopez, 42, of Nogales, Arizona, was booked at the Pima County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, AZDPS said.

On Jan. 19, a trooper stopped Lopez, who was driving a Dodge passenger van, for speeding and unsafe following distance on westbound Interstate 10. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl pills, in addition to a personal-use amount of cocaine, AZDPS said.