You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop yields 90 lbs. of meth, gun on Tucson's south side
top story

Traffic stop yields 90 lbs. of meth, gun on Tucson's south side

The driver, Jorge Tellez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and suspicion of misconduct involving weapons, both felonies.

  • Updated

Pima County sheriff's deputies found a gun and nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle they pulled over Wednesday.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Pima County sheriff's deputies found a gun and nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle they pulled over Wednesday.

Jorge Tellez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and suspicion of misconduct involving weapons, both felonies

The driver, Jorge Tellez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and suspicion of misconduct involving weapons, both felonies, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Deputies stopped the vehicle for a civil traffic violation Aug. 12 around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 19 near West Irvington Road, PCSD said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $600,000, the sheriff said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News