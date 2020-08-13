Traffic stop yields 90 lbs. of meth, gun on Tucson's south side

Pima County sheriff's deputies found a gun and nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle they pulled over Wednesday.
The driver, Jorge Tellez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and suspicion of misconduct involving weapons, both felonies, the sheriff's department said in a news release.
Deputies stopped the vehicle for a civil traffic violation Aug. 12 around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 19 near West Irvington Road, PCSD said.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $600,000, the sheriff said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.