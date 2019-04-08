The murder and kidnapping trial of a Tucson man who was previously declared incompetent for more than a year is set to begin Tuesday.
Chet Jack Wadsworth Maley was arrested Nov. 21, 2016, after his girlfriend Roxanne Ortiz, 29, was found stabbed to death behind Chariot Pizza in midtown.
A witness told police he saw Maley, then 25, and Ortiz pull up to Circle K at 2970 N. Flowing Wells Road at about 5:30 a.m. and Ortiz walked into the store. She came out a few minutes later with an orange juice and the couple began arguing by the gas pump before moving to the front parking lot of the pizza restaurant, according to a Tucson Police Department report.
The witness saw Maley assault Ortiz then grab her in a "bear hug" and force her to the back of Chariot Pizza. A second witness heard Ortiz yelling for help and saw Maley grab her from behind in a choke hold, the report said.
The second witness confronted Maley, who responded with, "This is my girlfriend," before the witness went to his vehicle to get a hammer to assist Ortiz. The witness said he lost sight of the couple for a short period of time, but when he walked back to the front of Chariot Pizza, he saw Ortiz lying in a grassy area and "bleeding heavily from wounds to her body," the report said.
Ortiz had been stabbed multiple times and the witness called 911. Police and paramedics responded to the scene where Ortiz died.
Officers found a witness who had seen Maley running east through the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, the report said.
Maley was located in a car on the way to his house several hours later and was detained by police, who found two pocket knives in his possession. A third knife had been previously located near the crime scene, the report said.
Officers noted scratch marks on Maley's neck and "fresh recent cuts" on his right hand, along with dried blood.
Surveillance video from Chariot Pizza shows a person matching witnesses' description of Maley carrying Ortiz to a wall behind the restaurant and repeatedly stabbing her, according to the incident report.
Maley was ultimately charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping resulting in injury or death.
Ortiz's mother and brother identified Maley as Ortiz's boyfriend, and police records showed that the couple had been the subject of prior police contacts, including one at the same Circle K.
In an interview with police, Ortiz's brother said his sister had been with Maley for about a year and argued a lot. The brother said he didn't know if Maley was abusive, but he'd seen marks and bruises on his sister in the past.
In January 2017, Maley's lawyers requested a competency review exam, saying their client didn't exhibit an understanding of the proceedings against him.
Maley has a history of mental health issues, including a mood disorder, delusional disorder and ADHD, according to the motion.
Following an evaluation by two doctors, Maley was declared incompetent in March 2017 and ordered to participate in the Pima County jail's Restoration to Competency Program. To assist in Maley's restoration, Judge Danelle Liwski ordered that the jail's doctors be given access to Maley's records from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Banner University Medical Center, CODAC Behavioral Health, COPE Community Services, Correct Care Solutions, La Frontera, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
After Maley refused transport for several subsequent review hearings, Judge Michael Butler ordered that Maley "be transported to the hearing by any means necessary" for a September 2018 review hearing, during which he was found competent to stand trial.
Butler said that while Maley was "controlling and uncooperative" with the evaluation process, "those qualities would be indicative of a personality disorder, which is not the same as a mental health disorder."
The state anticipates calling 37 witnesses in Maley's murder and kidnapping trial, which is scheduled to run through April 19.