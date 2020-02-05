Trial begins for Tucson man representing self in wife's killing

A Tucson man serving as his own lawyer in the murder trial for his wife's 2016 shooting death told a jury Monday there's no physical evidence linking him to the crime and that police conspired against him.

King Yates, 25, said in opening statements in his first-degree murder trial in Pima County Superior Court that Cassandra Yates might have been killed during a home invasion at their neighbor's apartment.

The couple had gone to the neighbor's apartment that day intending to smoke marijuana together, the prosecutor told jurors later.

In the nearly 31/2 years since his wife's killing, Yates has fired two attorneys, and his competency has been called into question several times.

He's also facing a second murder charge in the April 2017 beating and strangulation death of his cellmate at the Pima County jail.

Branden Roth was awaiting sentencing in a theft case when he was found dead in the cell he shared with Yates.

No date has been set for that trial.

'Cold and calculated. Two words to describe how King Yates murdered his wife,' Deputy Pima County Attorney Tracy Miller said at the start of her opening statement.

The neighbor had been on the phone for several minutes when she came out of her bedroom after hearing a pop, finding Cassandra Yates in a pool of blood, Miller said.

After she asked Yates what he did, he replied, 'Do you know how many