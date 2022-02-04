Truck crashes into home on Tucson's northwest side

A pickup truck crashed into a home on Tucson’s northwest side on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital and a second victim was evaluated at the scene, Melissa Egan, a spokeswoman for Northwest Fire said.

Egan said a pickup truck went through a fence and into the side of a home in the 1600 block of West Scots Pine Street, off Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

The Northwest Fire Community Assistance Program is on scene to help the family who lives in the home with resources due to the structural damage of the home, Egan said.