Truck crashes into home on Tucson's northwest side
Truck crashes into home on Tucson's northwest side

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital and a second victim was evaluated at the scene. 

 Courtesy of Northwest Fire

A pickup truck crashed into a home on Tucson’s northwest side on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital and a second victim was evaluated at the scene, Melissa Egan, a spokeswoman for Northwest Fire said.

Egan said a pickup truck went through a fence and into the side of a home in the 1600 block of West Scots Pine Street, off Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

The Northwest Fire Community Assistance Program is on scene to help the family who lives in the home with resources due to the structural damage of the home, Egan said.

Two people were reported injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a house near Ruthrauff and Romero roads on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Northwest Fire District firefighters treated the victims. Video by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

