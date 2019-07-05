Police say a man seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in March has died nearly four months later.
On March 12, David Ramirez, 70, was riding a bicycle in the westbound curb lane of Ajo Way at Interstate 19 when he was struck by a gold Nissan Sentra in the same lane, a Tucson police news release said.
The driver of the Nissan fled the scene and was not located by officers.
Ramirez was taken to Banner University Medical Center in life-threatening condition. Police learned Wednesday that he succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
After detectives received a tip about the vehicle, they responded to the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, north of Valencia Road, where they found the vehicle and owner, Juan Urrea, 59. He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision with serious injury or death.
Urrea's next court date is scheduled for August at Pima County Superior Court.