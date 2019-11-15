A bicyclist was killed early Friday morning when struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side, police said.
Tucson police are now searching for a truck that fled the crash scene.
Eric Michael Noriega, 45, was found at the intersection of East 27th Street and South Park Avenue with life-threatening injuries after 3 a.m., according to Tucson Police spokesman Officer Ray Smith in a news release.
Tucson Fire Department transported Noriega to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Smith said.
Investigators determined that Noriega was bicycling northbound on the bike lane of Park Avenue when he was struck from behind. The vehicle did not stop and continued north on Park.
Detectives believe the vehicle involved is a dark colored pickup, similar to a Ford Ranger. The truck should have damage on its front passenger side.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.