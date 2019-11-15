crime scene tape
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries Friday when struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side, police say.

Tucson police are searching for the vehicle that fled the crash scene on Park Avenue between 22nd Street and 29th Street.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved is a dark colored pickup, similar to a Ford Ranger, last seen northbound on Park. The truck should have damage on its front passenger side.

Officers reopened the road shortly before 8:40 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

