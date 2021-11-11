 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty
alert top story

Tucson Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Border Patrol agent from the Tucson sector died in the line of duty, an official said.

Supervisory Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez died on Nov. 5, according to a tweet from Raul Ortiz, the Chief of the United States Border Patrol.

Perez joined the Border Patrol in 2006.

“The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal 'Tony' A. Perez who sadly passed away in the line of duty,” Ortiz said in a Tweet. “Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Further information was not immediately available. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

German carnival season opens in Cologne amid surge of Covid cases

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News