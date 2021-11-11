Tucson Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty

A Border Patrol agent from the Tucson sector died in the line of duty, an official said.

Supervisory Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez died on Nov. 5, according to a tweet from Raul Ortiz, the Chief of the United States Border Patrol.

Perez joined the Border Patrol in 2006.

“The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal 'Tony' A. Perez who sadly passed away in the line of duty,” Ortiz said in a Tweet. “Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Further information was not immediately available.

