Tucson boy, 13, accused of stabbing mom to death

A 13-year-old was arrested in the stabbing death of his mother on Tuesday night in Rita Ranch.

Isaiah Ainuu was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder/domestic violence and booked in to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Jan. 11, just after 9 p.m., 60-year-old Mary Ainuu showed up at her neighbor's home seeking help after she'd been stabbed in her home. The neighbor called 911 and reported that Ainuu's 13-year-old son was the suspect and that he had left the area, a Tucson police news release said.

Tucson Fire medics came to the scene, in the 8200 block of South Via Del Forjador, and rendered aid to the mother before taking her to St. Joseph's Hospital where she died several hours later, Tucson police said.

TPD SWAT personnel and K9 units assisted in the search and Isaiah was found several blocks away on East Esmond Loop, police said.

Detectives believe Isaiah was in a verbal confrontation with his mother and as it escalated, Mary Ainuu was physically assaulted and ultimately stabbed. No one else was present in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

The Star is naming the boy accused in the stabbing due to the seriousness of the alleged crime.