 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud
alert top story

Tucson business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

  • Updated
Thinkstock

A Tucson business owner pleaded guilty to a charge of filing a false tax return and will pay more than $1 million to the IRS, the agency said Friday.

Lynda Jean Zimmermann, 49, is scheduled to be sentence for tax fraud on June 21, according to a news release from the IRS. The payment is part of her plea deal with the federal government, the agency said.

Zimmermann was a co-owner of a Tucson-based company called Wxline LLC., which provided lightning detection and warning equipment to protect people on golf courses, in parks and in mines around the world.

Zimmermann was responsible for keeping the financial records and submitting the information to company accountants who prepared the tax returns, the IRS said.

For her 2014 tax form, Zimmermann admitted to knowingly providing a gross receipts figure for Wxline to her accountant that was significantly lower than the true amount, the IRS said.

She provided gross receipts of $1,322,680 when the actual number was about $2.4 million. This resulted in an underreporting of nearly $1.1 million on the tax return, according to the IRS.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News