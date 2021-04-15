Tucson business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

A Tucson business owner pleaded guilty to a charge of filing a false tax return and will pay more than $1 million to the IRS, the agency said Friday.

Lynda Jean Zimmermann, 49, is scheduled to be sentence for tax fraud on June 21, according to a news release from the IRS. The payment is part of her plea deal with the federal government, the agency said.

Zimmermann was a co-owner of a Tucson-based company called Wxline LLC., which provided lightning detection and warning equipment to protect people on golf courses, in parks and in mines around the world.

Zimmermann was responsible for keeping the financial records and submitting the information to company accountants who prepared the tax returns, the IRS said.

For her 2014 tax form, Zimmermann admitted to knowingly providing a gross receipts figure for Wxline to her accountant that was significantly lower than the true amount, the IRS said.

She provided gross receipts of $1,322,680 when the actual number was about $2.4 million. This resulted in an underreporting of nearly $1.1 million on the tax return, according to the IRS.