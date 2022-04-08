 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson couple found guilty of stealing $5M from investors

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Tucson couple has been found guilty of stealing $5 million from investors.

Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, face charges including one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of securities fraud, a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

The Feinbergs operated Catharon Software Corporation and claimed to have produced revolutionary software called VDelta that would generate enormous returns for investors and philanthropists, the news release said.

For almost 15 years, the couple attracted investors with false promises about the software’s completion, release date and capabilities, the news release said. Their victims included friends and associates recruited through various community organizations in Sedona, Arizona.

They also paid themselves salaries and used investor money for a wide variety of personal expenses, including their home mortgage, the news release said.

People are also reading…

The Feinbergs are scheduled for sentencing on June 15, 2022.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News