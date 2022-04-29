Tucson couple sentenced to prison for involvement in 2019 murder

A Tucson couple was sentenced to prison on Friday after they pled guilty to killing a 72-year-old veteran in 2019.

On Friday, Blane Barksdale was sentenced to 22 years in prison and Susan Barksdale was sentenced to five years in prison for their roles in the murder of Frank Bligh, Tucson police said.

On April 16, 2019, police and Tucson Fire responded to an explosion and house fire at a residence in an east-side neighborhood. Bligh, a retired resident and military veteran, was identified as the homeowner, but his remains were not found in the home, police said. One of his vehicles was also determined to be missing from the garage.

The next day, Pima County Sheriff deputies found Bligh’s vehicle abandoned on South Wilmot Road, police said. Detectives examined the vehicle and determined that foul play was involved.

A person of interest, Brent Mallard, 30, was found in Maricopa County and interviewed on April 24, 2019. Detectives arrested him on suspicion of arson, second-degree burglary and felony criminal damage for his suspected involvement, police said.

In May 2019, police identified both Barksdales as suspects and issued a warrant for their arrest. U.S. Marshals and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department later found and arrested the couple in Henrietta, New York.

While being extradited back to Arizona, Blane and Susan Barksdale escaped custody in Blanding, Utah, but were eventually found by U.S. Marshals outside a home in Gila County, Arizona, police said

Both suspects were arraigned in September 2019, police said. Susan Barksdale pled guilty to one count of manslaughter in November 2021 and Blane pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in December 2021.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 4, Bligh’s remains were discovered in a remote wash in Gila County.

Police said Bligh’s family expressed appreciation to TPD, the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the other agencies who helped find Bligh so that he can receive a proper burial and be put to rest.

