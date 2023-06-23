A 25-year-old man was shot and killed, and a woman was injured in the shooting, Thursday night on Tucson's south side, police said.

Daniel Lopez was killed, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Police gave the following account in a news release Friday evening:

Dispatchers received 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday reporting shots fired in the 900 block of East Marketplace Boulevard and that an unresponsive male was in a street nearby.

Officers found Lopez and the injured woman at the intersection of Park and Ajo with gunshot wounds.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives learned Lopez was involved in a fight in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard, shots were fired, and he and the woman were struck by gunfire. They were able to leave the area in a vehicle, but stopped at the Park and Ajo investigation.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

The homicide was the second Thursday night in which a victim died on a south-side Tucson street, police said. A 19-year-old man was found on a sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the area of South Ninth Avenue and West Ohio Street and declared dead of the scene. Police said Arath Robles Miranda, 19, had "signs of trauma," but provided no more details.

There was no indication given by police that the two homicides were related.