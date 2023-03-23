A driver faces criminal charges after a crash in midtown Tuesday night killed a bystander who was on a bicycle, Tucson police say.

Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, was driving a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of East Speedway and North Country Club Road when he failed to yield while making a left turn, smashing into a black Honda Accord, a Tucson police news release Thursday said.

The impact forced the Honda into the bicycle lane and onto a sidewalk, hitting bicyclist Isaiah Williams Escalante, 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Taleck was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, property damage and two counts of endangerment.

The driver of the Honda, an unidentified 23-year-old man, was arrested on charges unrelated to the wreck, police said.