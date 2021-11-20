Tucson deputy shot in head has died

The Pima County sheriff’s deputy who suffered a gunshot wound to the head earlier this week has died, officials said Saturday.

The deputy was found mortally wounded inside his patrol vehicle about 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a church in the 5100 block of South Julian Drive, near South Palo Verde Road and East Benson Highway. Deputies often use the church parking lot to write reports, officials have said.

The deputy was taken to Banner-University Medical Center in critical condition and died there.

The department has said there is no suspect in the shooting.

The deputy has not been publicly identified, nor has the department provided his age or how long he has worked as a deputy.

The department said Saturday that it is not releasing further details about the shooting at this time at the request of the deputy's family.