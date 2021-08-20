Tucson doctor wins international award for crisis intervention work

"It's a huge honor, especially because it's not an award that comes from other mental health professionals. This comes from law enforcement," Balfour said. "It's a nice validation of the partnership that we've worked so hard to build."

Balfour said she and her colleagues have worked to make it easier to bring people to treatment than it is to bring them to jail.

"Tucson police has really done a great job with their training and their CIT," Balfour said. "If you're training the police to recognize mental illness and de-escalate people and divert them to treatment instead of take them to jail, their first question is going to be, 'Divert to what?' So, it's great that they've gotten all that training, and it's great that Pima County built the Crisis Response Center so that there's a place to get in and out quickly and get back on the street and do the right thing."

Balfour said that the CRC is getting ready to expand its services in upcoming months, to assist people as they're coming out of crisis, rather than just while they're in it.

"The crisis system in Arizona is by far the most advanced, sophisticated crisis system in the country and everyone is looking to Arizona as a national model as this new funding is coming down for crisis," Balfour said. "In particular, and maybe I'm a little biased, the Southern Arizona system, even more so."

