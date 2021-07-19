Tucson fire chief: Attack on first responders 'a lot to unpack'

While the community struggled to come to terms with the fallout from Sunday afternoon's attack in a south-side neighborhood and against first responders, Tucson firefighters were already focused on their directive for the day: Take care of one another.

Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan knew that with one of his own having been shot, and two EMTs from another agency in critical condition after an ambush-style attack, he needed to reach out to his people right away.

While most members of the department were already aware, Ryan wanted to make sure everyone heard the news directly from him: That crews responding to a house fire in the Vistas neighborhood were met by a gunman who opened fire. A captain was struck in the arm by a bullet and the rest of the crew members sought shelter as best they could.

By the time Ryan sent out his message Sunday night, the captain — who TFD would not name — was already recovering at home after being treated at the hospital, but Ryan did not diminish the severity of the captain's injury.

"A gunshot wound is a gunshot wound," Ryan told the Star. "You can call it superficial, but getting shot is getting shot."