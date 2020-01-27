Tucson grandmother sentenced in killing of twin grandchildren

A Tucson grandmother who pleaded guilty to killing her twin eight-year-old grandsons was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison, an official said.

Dorothy Flood, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter last month in the fatal shooting of the boys, Jaden and Jordon Webb, in April. Flood was the guardian for the boys since their mother, Flood’s daughter, died in 2017. The twins had severe autism and were nonverbal, court documents said.

The day of the shooting, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies found the boys dead and Flood suffering from an apparent drug overdose inside the family's northwest side home.

Deputies also found a small caliber handgun on the kitchen table.

Flood later told detectives she shot the boys before attempting suicide by taking prescription medicine, according to Star archives.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.