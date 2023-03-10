The fire that broke out at a Fry’s grocery story on Tucson’s north side earlier this week is now being investigated as arson, officials said.

The fire that prompted an evacuation was intentionally set, Tucson Fire Department fire cause investigators determined. They are currently working with Tucson police to identify those who are responsible, the agency said Friday.

Tucson Fire, along with Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire, responded to a fire in the paper goods aisle at 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fry’s store at 4036 N. First Ave.

With the help of additional units and the sprinkler system, the fire was under control by 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

The store has been closed indefinitely due to the fire.