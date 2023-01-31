Tucson group that helps people with aphasia burglarized

Friends of Aphasia, a Tucson non-profit organization, had all of their electronics stolen in a break-in over the weekend, officials say.

When Fabi Hirsch Kruse, the director of the organization, walked in on Monday morning, she said the office was “pretty torn up.” Everything that could be plugged in, including laptops, projectors, iPads, air purifiers for COVID-19 and space heaters, was gone.

“I came in and my back door was unlocked, which it never is, so right away I was concerned,” Kruse said. “When I walked in, I couldn't even see my floor, they opened up every drawer in my office and pulled every paper out onto the floor.”

Kruse said the intruders broke into the office, located at 1011 N. Craycroft Road, Suite 301, through a window. They called Tucson police, who came to the office to collect evidence.

Before this weekend, Kruse said the Friends of Aphasia office had never experienced something like this.

“It feels very violating,” Kruse said.

The iPads that were stolen were part of the organization’s technology loaner program. The program lends the iPads to members unable join Zoom meetings because lack a device or they were used to help members works on communication skills between sessions.

Despite the craziness that ensued on Monday morning, Kruse said they still had their group meetings. Even though they couldn’t project anything, group leaders got creative and were able to work things out.

“The groups were fabulous, and everyone was just so supportive. It ended up being a great day,” Kruse said.

When it comes to replacing the technology, Kruse said she was planning to head to Best Buy and pick up the necessities while they deal with their insurance.

“This is for our group members who have had strokes and brain injuries,” Kruse said. “It's just unfortunate that they have so many other things happen to them. This is our sanctuary for all of them to practice their communication skills and somebody would just break in and make things more difficult for them.”

Those who would like to donate or support Friends of Aphasia can email Kruse at Fabi@friendsofaphasia.com.