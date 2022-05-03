 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson High locks down after fight involving man who entered campus

The Tucson Fire Department responded to Tucson High Magnet School for a large fight on May 3, 2022.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson High was put on lockdown Tuesday after a man went on campus and got involved in a brawl. Officials say.

At least one person was detained and no injuries were reported, despite a video posted to social media that showed several students and an adult fighting and a school safety officer spraying a chemical into the crowd.

Police and firefighters both went the the school at 400 N. Second Ave. in response the the fight.

Police said initial reports indicated no weapons were involved.

The school went into lockdown but it was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday.

"The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus," TUSD said in a statement to parents and staff. "Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues. All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour."

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern Ireland set to vote in election poised to make history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News