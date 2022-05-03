Tucson High locks down after fight involving man who entered campus

Tucson High was put on lockdown Tuesday after a man went on campus and got involved in a brawl. Officials say.

At least one person was detained and no injuries were reported, despite a video posted to social media that showed several students and an adult fighting and a school safety officer spraying a chemical into the crowd.

Police and firefighters both went the the school at 400 N. Second Ave. in response the the fight.

Police said initial reports indicated no weapons were involved.

The school went into lockdown but it was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday.

"The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus," TUSD said in a statement to parents and staff. "Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues. All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour."

