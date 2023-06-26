Tucson police made an arrest in the killing of an 19-year-old man last week after they say his belongings were posted for sale at a nearby house.

The case started about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when Arath Robles Miranda was found unresponsive on the sidewalk on Tucson's south side, near South Ninth Avenue and West Ohio Street, police said in a news release.

The caller was performing CPR when officers arrived, but Miranda was declared dead at the scene. Miranda showed "signs of trauma," police have said.

On Saturday, homicide detectives learned that items belonging to Miranda were listed for sale at a house in the 100 block of West Michigan Drive, about three blocks from where Miranda was killed, the news release said.

The department's SWAT unit eventually got into the house and found Francisco Sillik, 18, hiding in the attic area, the release.

Sillik was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count each of first degree murder and armed robbery. Bond was set at $750,000.