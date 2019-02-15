A Pima County jail inmate has died after an altercation with a corrections officer Thursday afternoon, an official said.
The altercation between the 53-year-old inmate and the officer occurred about 2 p.m. The inmate was struck during the fight, but details about what prompted the fight were not released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department Thursday night.
The inmate died after attempts to aid him.
The identity of the inmate was not released pending notification of his family. The department did say in a news release that the inmate was black.
The corrections officer involved was not injured, the release said.
The investigation continues.
No additional information has been released.