Tucson man accused of assaulting baby's mom arrested near Safford after police chase

A man was arrested after leaving a Tucson crime scene with his infant child, prompting a chase involving several agencies north and east of Tucson, officials said.

Department of Public Safety officials arrested Dionte Flores, 22, on U.S. Highway 70 and booked him into Graham County Jail in Safford, more than 100 miles east of Tucson, said Officer Francisco Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.

Around 1 a.m., Tucson Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of West Pelaar Street near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for reports of assault.

Police said Flores assaulted the mother of his infant child, took the child and left the city. It was suspected Flores had a knife in the vehicle, police said.

The infant’s mother was hospitalized and is in stable condition with serious injuries, police said.

Several agencies assisted in trying to stop Flores, including: Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Graham County Sheriff's Office, Gila County Sheriff's Office, Kearny Police Department, Winkelman Police Department, Hayden Police Department, San Carlos Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Flores faces charges including unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest and endangerment, police said. Tucson police are working on obtaining a warrant for Flores to also face charges stemming from the original aggravated assault report, police said.

