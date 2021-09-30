 Skip to main content
Tucson man accused of illegally voting in 2020 election while jailed
A state grand jury has indicted a Tucson man on charges of voting illegally in the 2020 election.

Kenneth Russell Nelson, 45, is accused of one count of false registration and three counts of illegal voting, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in a news release. Nelson registered and voted while an inmate at the Pima County jail, the news release said.

The indictment issued in September alleges that Nelson falsely completed a voter registration form in 2018 indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored, the news release said. It also alleges that Nelson had previously been convicted of a felony offense and had not had his rights restored since that conviction in 2007.

Nelson appears to have voted in the 2018 primary and general elections and in the 2020 general election, the news release said.

Nelson’s next court appearance will be on Nov. 8.

