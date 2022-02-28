 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson man accused of killing mom, 83
alert top story

A man is accused of killing his mother after an emergency call reporting the 83-year-old woman was "unresponsive," police say.

Tucson Fire paramedics found Patricia Easter dead when responders went to her home near East Broadway and South Harrison Road about 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

Police searched the home after suspicious circumstances were noted and foul play was suspected in Easter's death, the release said.

Later police arrested Brian Patrick Easter, 54, on suspicion of second degree murder.

Easter was booked into the Pima County jail.

Brian Patrick Easter

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

