A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing sex crimes against four different minors in his mother's home, police say.
Adam Lee Wells, 31, was arrested on 15 charges against four adopted children living in his mother's home, police said in a news release.
The woman told police in late February that she believed her son was sexually abusing the children.
After interviewing the children and family members, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Wells, who was not living at the home.
Officers arrested Wells Wednesday near his home in the 7400 block of East 35th Street.
Wells was jailed on suspicion of four counts of sexual conduct with minor, four counts of second-degree molestation of a child, four counts of indecent exposure to a minor, one count of furnishing harmful items to minors, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of molestation of a child.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.